Sgt. Jace Hay, a cannon crewmember with Charlie Battery, 2nd Battalion, 77th Field Artillery Regiment, 4th Infantry Division Artillery, 4th Infantry Division, carries an artillery round during Ivy Sting III Dec. 11, 2025, on Fort Carson, Colorado. The exercise helped demonstrate how units assigned to the Ivy Division are able to utilize Next Generation Command and Control (NGC2) systems like the Artillery Execution Suite (AXS) to enhance communication, synchronization, and decision-making for large-scale combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Isaiah Mount.)