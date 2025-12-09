MALS-14 conducts ordnance and air-delivered ground refueling operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly a KC-130J Super Hercules during an air-delivered ground refueling operation in North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 14 conducted ordnance and refueling training to increase unit proficiency and evaluate their performance of logistical functions in distributed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)