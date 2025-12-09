Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALS-14 conducts ordnance and air-delivered ground refueling operations [Image 9 of 9]

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, fly a KC-130J Super Hercules during an air-delivered ground refueling operation in North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 14 conducted ordnance and refueling training to increase unit proficiency and evaluate their performance of logistical functions in distributed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 11:30
    VIRIN: 251210-M-DY519-1559
    Resolution: 6492x3652
    Size: 7.21 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, MALS-14 conducts ordnance and air-delivered ground refueling operations [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Aviation
    VMGR-252
    VMFA-251
    F-35C Lighting II
    USMC News
    2nd MAW

