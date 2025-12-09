U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 14, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, load ordnance onto an F-35C Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. MALS-14 conducted ordnance and refueling training to increase unit proficiency and evaluate their performance of logistical functions in distributed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 11:32
|Photo ID:
|9439115
|VIRIN:
|251210-M-DY519-4057
|Resolution:
|5663x3775
|Size:
|4.19 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MALS-14 conducts ordnance and air-delivered ground refueling operations [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Donovan Pimentel, identified by DVIDS