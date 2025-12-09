MALS-14 conducts ordnance and air-delivered ground refueling operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron (MALS) 14, Marine Aircraft Group 14, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, load ordnance onto an F-35C Lightning II aircraft with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 251 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. MALS-14 conducted ordnance and refueling training to increase unit proficiency and evaluate their performance of logistical functions in distributed environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donovan Pimentel)