    MRF-SEA Marines Visit KD Kasturi during CARAT Malaysia 2025

    LUMUT NAVAL BASE, MALAYSIA

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF), and Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) sailors embark the RMN Kasturi-class corvette KD Kasturi (F25) during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia 2025 at Lumut Naval Base, in Lumut, Malaysia, Dec. 9, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Luis Agostini)

    This work, MRF-SEA Marines Visit KD Kasturi during CARAT Malaysia 2025 [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 7
    CARAT Malaysia
    CARAT 2025
    15th MEU
    MRF-SEA25

