251212-D-GM644-1822 Jacksonville, FL. (Dec. 12, 2025) Lt. Cmdr. Youela Arrington, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Jacksonville, is presented a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Capt. Craig Malloy, NMRTC Jacksonville commander, during an awards ceremony at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Dec. 12, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Keats Reynolds)