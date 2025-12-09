Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sigonella Safety Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Nov. 6, 2025) – The Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sigonella hosted a safety symposium with contractor leadership Nov. 6 to focus on increased post-award construction oversight, including site safety and quality assurance efforts. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (Photo courtesy of ROICC Sigonella)