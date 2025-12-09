Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sigonella Safety Symposium

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    11.05.2025

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Sicily (Nov. 6, 2025) – The Resident Officer in Charge of Construction (ROICC) Sigonella hosted a safety symposium with contractor leadership Nov. 6 to focus on increased post-award construction oversight, including site safety and quality assurance efforts. NAVFAC EURAFCENT supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (Photo courtesy of ROICC Sigonella)

    VIRIN: 251106-N-N2115-1001
