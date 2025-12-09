USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251210-N-JJ672-1273

PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2025) – U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), right, and Japan Maritime Defense Force Akizuki-class JS Akizuki (DD 115) maneuvers into position alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a maneuvering exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)