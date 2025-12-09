Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean [Image 12 of 12]

    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251210-N-JJ672-1273
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2025) – U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), right, and Japan Maritime Defense Force Akizuki-class JS Akizuki (DD 115) maneuvers into position alongside Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) during a maneuvering exercise while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    This work, USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

