Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean [Image 11 of 12]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.10.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Oscar Diaz 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251210-N-JJ672-1051
    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 10, 2025) – U.S. Sailors conduct a foreign object debris walkdown on the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) for flight operations while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2025. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 02:07
    Photo ID: 9438558
    VIRIN: 251210-N-JJ672-1051
    Resolution: 4683x3949
    Size: 4.7 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Oscar Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean
    USS Dewey Conducts Routine Operations in the Pacific Ocean

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download