A Scary Good PT Event

A U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Air Task Force finishes the last leg of the Zombie 5K on Halloween at Andersen Air Force Base on Oct. 31, 2025. While deployed to Guam, the 11th ATF began twice-weekly physical training sessions to ensure Airmen are fit to fight and ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristopher Payne)