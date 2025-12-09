Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GUAM

    10.31.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Air Task Force dressed as superheroes race towards the finish line during the Zombie 5K on Halloween at Andersen Air Force Base on Oct. 31, 2025. While deployed to Guam, the 11th ATF began twice-weekly physical training sessions to ensure Airmen are fit to fight and ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristopher Payne)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 00:30
    This work, A Scary Good PT Event [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

