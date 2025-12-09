U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 11th Air Task Force dressed as Roman soldiers catch their breaths after running a 5K on Halloween at Andersen Air Force Base on Oct. 31, 2025. While deployed to Guam, the 11th ATF began twice-weekly physical training sessions to ensure Airmen are fit to fight and ready for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kristopher Payne)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2025 00:30
|Photo ID:
|9438464
|VIRIN:
|251031-F-NC038-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Scary Good PT Event [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.