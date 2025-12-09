25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division participate in Tropic Lightning Week 2025 and face off in multiple competitions throughout December 8 - 10, 2025 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The week celebrates the 84th birthday of the 25th ID and builds unit pride, and strengthens esprit de corps across the division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)