Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week [Image 24 of 31]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division participate in Tropic Lightning Week 2025 and face off in multiple competitions throughout December 8 - 10, 2025 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The week celebrates the 84th birthday of the 25th ID and builds unit pride, and strengthens esprit de corps across the division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.12.2025 00:20
    Photo ID: 9438457
    VIRIN: 251209-A-XD912-1022
    Resolution: 6786x4526
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week [Image 31 of 31], by SGT Olivia Cowart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week
    25th CAB Participates in Tropic Lightning Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade
    Tropic Lightning Week
    TLW25
    25th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download