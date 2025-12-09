USS Milius (DDG 69) arrives in Guam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors heave a line on the fantail of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a sea and anchor evolution in Apra Harbor for a scheduled port visit, Guam, Dec. 1, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)