USS Milius (DDG 69) arrives in Guam

U.S. Navy Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Malikaih Batties, left, Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Joshua Proch, center, and Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Caeleb Klinkhammer, right, man the rails on the fo’c’sle of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a sea and anchor evolution in Apra Harbor, Guam for a scheduled port visit, Dec. 1, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)