    USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts small arms gun shoot [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts small arms gun shoot

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Monica Walker 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Sailors simulate the cycle of fire for M18 service pistols at targets on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a small arms gun shoot in the South China Sea, Dec. 9, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9438062
    VIRIN: 251209-N-MR862-1107
    Resolution: 5978x3985
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts small arms gun shoot [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Monica Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

