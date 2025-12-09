USS Milius (DDG 69) conducts small arms gun shoot

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Sailors simulate the cycle of fire for M18 service pistols at targets on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) during a small arms gun shoot in the South China Sea, Dec. 9, 2025. Milius is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Monica Walker)