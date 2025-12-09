Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Members of the Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee meets in Sparta, Wis., on Dec. 8, 2025. The mission of the Monroe County Natural Resource Committee is to manage, conserve, and protect our natural resources. The committee will facilitate wise, sustainable land use and outdoor recreation through information and education while supporting technical and financial assistance to landowners of Monroe County and encourage all residents of Monroe County to be stewards of our natural resources keeping in mind the generations to follow. Fort McCoy personnel regularly support the committee. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 18:12
    Photo ID: 9437770
    VIRIN: 251208-A-OK556-9584
    Resolution: 2716x3172
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee [Image 9 of 9], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee
    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee
    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee
    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee
    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee
    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee
    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee
    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee
    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy supports December 2025 meeting with local county natural resources committee

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Army natural resources management
    Monroe County (Wis.) Natural Resource and Extension Committee
    Wisconsin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download