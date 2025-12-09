Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardrail [Image 3 of 3]

    Guardrail

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.16.2019

    Photo by Daniel Baldwin 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    First deployed in 1971 in Germany to monitor Soviet Bloc troop movements in East Germany and Czechoslovakia, Guardrail maintained this role for nearly three decades. Guardrail also operated in Korea where it assisted in monitoring the demilitarized zone.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2019
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 13:46
    Photo ID: 9436963
    VIRIN: 190116-O-HE062-9096
    Resolution: 2719x1815
    Size: 548.84 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Guardrail [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

