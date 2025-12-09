First deployed in 1971 in Germany to monitor Soviet Bloc troop movements in East Germany and Czechoslovakia, Guardrail maintained this role for nearly three decades. Guardrail also operated in Korea where it assisted in monitoring the demilitarized zone.
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 13:46
|Photo ID:
|9436963
|VIRIN:
|190116-O-HE062-9096
|Resolution:
|2719x1815
|Size:
|548.84 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardrail [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.