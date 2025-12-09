Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EMARSS [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    EMARSS

    UNITED STATES

    11.10.2022

    Photo by Daniel Baldwin 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    The Enhanced Medium Altitude Reconnaissance and Surveillance System (EMARSS) conducted its final mission in September. The EMARSS program used common architecture with five different variants to respond to diverse operational demands of military missions and technological advancements, resulting in EMARSS remaining at the technological edge of aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance collection.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 13:46
    Photo ID: 9436957
    VIRIN: 221110-O-HE062-9457
    Resolution: 1132x678
    Size: 183.49 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMARSS [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ARL-M Divestment
    EMARSS
    Guardrail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EMARSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download