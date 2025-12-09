Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARL-M Divestment [Image 1 of 3]

    ARL-M Divestment

    UNITED STATES

    08.31.2025

    Photo by Daniel Baldwin 

    Capability Program Executive - Intelligence, Electronic Warfare & Sensors

    An Airborne Reconnaissance Low-Multifunction (ARL-M) aircraft being demilitarized in August. The ARL-M was first deployed in 1996 to replace the retiring OV-1D Mohawk aircraft.

    Date Taken: 08.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 13:46
    VIRIN: 250831-O-HE062-9073
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ARL-M Divestment [Image 3 of 3], by Daniel Baldwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ARL-M Divestment
    EMARSS
    Guardrail

