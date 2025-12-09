Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SrA Nnamdi Ezike is the 459th ARW Warrior of the Month

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexcia Givens 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    The 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month is Senior Airman Nnamdi Ezike. SrA Ezike is a transportation specialist with the 69th Aerial Port Squadron. In regard to his service, he says, "As an Air Transportation Specialist with the 69th APS, I’ve learned that every task, from handling cargo to supporting passengers, plays a vital role in the success of the U.S. Air Force mission. The experience has taught me the value of teamwork, attention to detail, and staying mission-ready at all times. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve, to learn, and to keep pushing toward excellence."

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 12:03
    Photo ID: 9436751
    VIRIN: 251205-F-LO621-1000
    Resolution: 1696x1108
    Size: 606.58 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    This work, SrA Nnamdi Ezike is the 459th ARW Warrior of the Month, by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

