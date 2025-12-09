The 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month is Senior Airman Nnamdi Ezike. SrA Ezike is a transportation specialist with the 69th Aerial Port Squadron. In regard to his service, he says, "As an Air Transportation Specialist with the 69th APS, I’ve learned that every task, from handling cargo to supporting passengers, plays a vital role in the success of the U.S. Air Force mission. The experience has taught me the value of teamwork, attention to detail, and staying mission-ready at all times. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve, to learn, and to keep pushing toward excellence."
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 12:03
|Photo ID:
|9436751
|VIRIN:
|251205-F-LO621-1000
|Resolution:
|1696x1108
|Size:
|606.58 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SrA Nnamdi Ezike is the 459th ARW Warrior of the Month, by SrA Alexcia Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.