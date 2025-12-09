Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award [Image 5 of 5]

    Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli 

    419th Fighter Wing

    Master Sgt. Wesley Jones, fuels operations section chief with the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, proudly holds the Golden Derrick Award, recognizing the Air Force Reserve’s top Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli)

    Fuels
    POL
    419th Fighter Wing
    Golden Derrick Award

