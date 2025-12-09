Master Sgt. Wesley Jones, fuels operations section chief with the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, proudly holds the Golden Derrick Award, recognizing the Air Force Reserve’s top Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9436735
|VIRIN:
|251108-F-XV045-1025
|Resolution:
|3979x5306
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award
