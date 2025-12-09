Date Taken: 11.08.2025 Date Posted: 12.11.2025 11:55 Photo ID: 9436735 VIRIN: 251108-F-XV045-1025 Resolution: 3979x5306 Size: 1.4 MB Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award [Image 5 of 5], by Lt. Col. Casey Staheli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.