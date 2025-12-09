Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Staff Sgt. Orion Hunter, fuels craftsman with the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to connect a refueling nozzle to the single-point receptacle of an F-35A Lightning II during hot pit operations. The procedure, performed while the aircraft engine is running, requires specialized training and strict safety protocols to protect both crew chiefs and refueling personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)