Staff Sgt. Orion Hunter, fuels craftsman with the 419th Logistics Readiness Squadron, prepares to connect a refueling nozzle to the single-point receptacle of an F-35A Lightning II during hot pit operations. The procedure, performed while the aircraft engine is running, requires specialized training and strict safety protocols to protect both crew chiefs and refueling personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kayla Barker)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 11:55
|Photo ID:
|9436732
|VIRIN:
|250906-F-NU469-1031
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Kayla Barker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fueling the Fight: 419th POL Team Earns Golden Derrick Award
No keywords found.