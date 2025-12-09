Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Class 47 largest in 20 years [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Class 47 largest in 20 years

    SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2004

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Soldiers swear the Army Officer Oath of Office during the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School Class 47 commissioning ceremony at the National Guard Training Center at Sea Girt, New Jersey, June 27, 2004. Thirty new second lieutenants graduated from the 254th Training Regiment, NJARNG, making Class 47 the largest class in 20 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2004
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 10:40
    Photo ID: 9436529
    VIRIN: 040627-Z-AL508-1066
    Resolution: 2976x2048
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Class 47 largest in 20 years [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Class 47 largest in 20 years
    Class 47 largest in 20 years
    Class 47 largest in 20 years
    Class 47 largest in 20 years
    Class 47 largest in 20 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Lt
    OCS
    NJARNG
    New Jersey National Guard: NJNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download