A U.S. Army second lieutenant returns the first salute after the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School Class 47 commissioning ceremony at the National Guard Training Center at Sea Girt, New Jersey, June 27, 2004. Thirty new second lieutenants graduated from the 254th Training Regiment, NJARNG, making Class 47 the largest class in 20 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2004
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2025 10:40
|Photo ID:
|9436526
|VIRIN:
|040627-Z-AL508-1109
|Resolution:
|1962x1308
|Size:
|841.45 KB
|Location:
|SEA GIRT, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Class 47 largest in 20 years [Image 5 of 5], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.