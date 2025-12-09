Class 47 largest in 20 years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newly commissioned U.S. Army second lieutenants have their class photo taken after the New Jersey Army National Guard’s Officer Candidate School Class 47 commissioning ceremony at the National Guard Training Center at Sea Girt, New Jersey, June 27, 2004. Thirty new second lieutenants graduated from the 254th Training Regiment, NJARNG, making Class 47 the largest class in 20 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mark C. Olsen)