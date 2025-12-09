2-312th Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Reserve Capt. Nathan Schaffer, outgoing commander of the Headquarters & Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 312th Training Support Regiment, center, passes the

guidon to Lt. Col. Brett Jordan, incoming commander of the 2nd BN, 312th TSR, during the

unit’s change of command ceremony at the Technical Sergeant Vernon McGarity Army Reserve Center on Dec. 6, 2025.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Kayleigh Casto)