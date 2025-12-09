Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls Conducts Division Tactics with Vietnam People’s Navy [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Robert Smalls Conducts Division Tactics with Vietnam People’s Navy

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    12.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7     

    251210-N-RG201-1003
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 10, 2025) Sailors assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG-62) render honors to the Vietnam People’s Navy TT-400TR-class Patrol Boat HQ-275 while both ships conduct division tactics in the South China Sea, Dec. 10, 2025. Robert Smalls, part of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. Nicholas Spaleny)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.11.2025 03:52
    Photo ID: 9435967
    VIRIN: 251210-N-RG201-1003
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 764.79 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Robert Smalls Conducts Division Tactics with Vietnam People’s Navy [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    USS Robert Smalls
    US Navy
    7th Fleet

