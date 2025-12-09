USS Robert Smalls Conducts Division Tactics with Vietnam People’s Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251210-N-RG201-1002

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 10, 2025) Sailors assigned to Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG-62) render honors to the Vietnam People’s Navy TT-400TR-class Patrol Boat HQ-275 while both ships conduct division tactics in the South China Sea, Dec. 10, 2025. Robert Smalls, part of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Nicholas Spaleny)