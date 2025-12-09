USS Robert Smalls Conducts Division Tactics with Vietnam People’s Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251210-N-N2420-1001

SOUTH CHINA SEA (Dec. 10, 2025) Capt. Stephen J. Henz, commanding officer of Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG-62), tips his hat to the Vietnam People’s Navy TT-400TR-class Patrol Boat HQ-275 while both ships conduct division tactics in the South China Sea, Dec. 10, 2025. Robert Smalls, part of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Ensign Foster Smith)