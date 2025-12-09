204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A loadmaster from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, partakes in low-level flying off the coast of Molokai, Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2025. C-17 loadmasters bear the responsibility to secure cargo, compute weight-and-balance, and supervise airdrop sequences or assault landings during low-level operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)