204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

A loadmaster from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, partakes in low-level flying off the coast of Molokai, Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2025. The 204th AS supports NASA’s Human Space Flight Program with standby alert crews postured for contingency recovery operations in both Pacific and Atlantic launch corridors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)