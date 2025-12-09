204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Master Sgt. Joleen Morse, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, Hawaii Air National Guard, gestures the shaka sign while conducting low-level flying off the coast of Molokai, Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2025. The 204th AS supports NASA’s Human Space Flight Program with standby alert crews postured for contingency recovery operations in both Pacific and Atlantic launch corridors. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)