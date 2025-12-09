Master Sgt. Chad Thompson, 204th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, Hawaii Air National Guard, observes a C-17 Globemaster III during a low-level route alongside the cliffs of Molokai, Hawaii, Dec. 1, 2025. Low-level training enhances terrain-following, tactical navigation, and airdrop accuracy required for contingency, combat, and humanitarian missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|12.01.2025
|12.10.2025 23:49
|9435752
|251201-Z-GR156-1278
|1920x1080
|449.43 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
This work, 204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.