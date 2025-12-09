204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

C-17 Globemaster III pilots from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, approach Marine Corps Base Hawaii Dec. 1, 2025, to practice tactical landings. Routine landings are an essential qualification requirement for C-17 pilots, maintaining their currency to operate in contested or austere environments and on short runways worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)