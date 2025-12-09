Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes [Image 13 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    C-17 Globemaster III pilots from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, approach Marine Corps Base Hawaii Dec. 1, 2025, to practice tactical landings. Routine landings are an essential qualification requirement for C-17 pilots, maintaining their currency to operate in contested or austere environments and on short runways worldwide. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 23:49
    Photo ID: 9435750
    VIRIN: 251201-Z-GR156-1398
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    204th Airlift Squadron
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download