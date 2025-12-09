204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

A C-17 Globemaster III pilot from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, taxis from the cockpit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Dec. 1, 2025. The 204th Airlift Squadron operates under the Total Force Initiative, with aircraft crewed and maintained jointly by Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen of the 154th Wing and active-duty Airmen of the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 23:49
|Photo ID:
|9435748
|VIRIN:
|251201-Z-GR156-1054
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
