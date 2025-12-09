204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-17 Globemaster III pilot from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, taxis from the cockpit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Dec. 1, 2025. The 204th Airlift Squadron operates under the Total Force Initiative, with aircraft crewed and maintained jointly by Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen of the 154th Wing and active-duty Airmen of the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)