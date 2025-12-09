Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes [Image 11 of 22]

    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A C-17 Globemaster III pilot from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, taxis from the cockpit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, on Dec. 1, 2025. The 204th Airlift Squadron operates under the Total Force Initiative, with aircraft crewed and maintained jointly by Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen of the 154th Wing and active-duty Airmen of the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 23:49
    Photo ID: 9435748
    VIRIN: 251201-Z-GR156-1054
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    204th Airlift Squadron
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    PACAF

