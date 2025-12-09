204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III loadmasters from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, wave during low-level flying training sortie Dec. 1, 2025 onlooking Maui, Hawaii. The 204th Airlift Squadron operates under the Total Force Initiative, with aircraft crewed and maintained jointly by Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen of the 154th Wing and active-duty Airmen of the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)