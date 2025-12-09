204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

A loadmaster from the 204th Airlift Squadron, Hawaii Air National Guard, observes a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft conducting low-altitude maneuvers during training operations on Dec. 1, 2025, off the coast of Hawaii. C-17 loadmasters bear the responsibility to secure cargo, compute weight-and-balance, and supervise airdrop sequences or assault landings during low-level operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 23:49
|Photo ID:
|9435741
|VIRIN:
|251201-Z-GR156-1221
|Resolution:
|2288x3440
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
