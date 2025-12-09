204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, piloted by commanders of the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons, flies over the Pacific Ocean on Dec. 1, 2025.The two squadrons operate under the Total Force Initiative, with aircraft crewed and maintained jointly by Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen of the 154th Wing and active-duty Airmen of the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
