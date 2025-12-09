Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes [Image 3 of 22]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, piloted by commanders of the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons, banks left Dec. 1, 2025, overlooking the island of Maui, Hawaii. The two squadrons operate under the Total Force Initiative, with aircraft crewed and maintained jointly by Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen of the 154th Wing and active-duty partners from the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 23:49
    Photo ID: 9435739
    VIRIN: 251201-Z-GR156-1110
    Resolution: 3012x2003
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes [Image 22 of 22], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes
    204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawaii Air National Guard
    ANG
    204th Airlift Squadron
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    PACAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download