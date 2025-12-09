204th Airlift Squadron Maintains Mission Currency with Coastal Low-Level Routes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, piloted by commanders of the 204th and 535th Airlift Squadrons, banks left Dec. 1, 2025, overlooking the island of Maui, Hawaii. The two squadrons operate under the Total Force Initiative, with aircraft crewed and maintained jointly by Hawaii Air National Guard Airmen of the 154th Wing and active-duty partners from the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)