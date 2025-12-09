Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-23 IN Soldier Presents Flag to Nordyke Family

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez 

    7th Infantry Division

    Lakewood, Wash. (Nov.8, 2025) - Staff Sgt. Tyler Zinn from 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry regiment, presents the American flag to a family member of Sgt. Nordyke during his funeral ceremony at Lakewood Mountain View Cemetery. The flag presentation symbolizes the nation's gratitude for Sgt. Nordyke' s service and the enduring honor owed to Soldiers who never returned home from Korea War. Surrounded by the 7th Infantry Division and loves ones, the ceremony reflects the Army's commitment to stand with the families of the fallen and to preserve their legacy across generations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 18:41
    Photo ID: 9435203
    VIRIN: 251108-A-RW430-6007
    Resolution: 6240x3092
    Size: 5.15 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, US
    interment
    7ID
    honor
    Sgt. Nordyke
    remebered

