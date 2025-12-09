1-23 IN Soldier Presents Flag to Nordyke Family

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lakewood, Wash. (Nov.8, 2025) - Staff Sgt. Tyler Zinn from 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry regiment, presents the American flag to a family member of Sgt. Nordyke during his funeral ceremony at Lakewood Mountain View Cemetery. The flag presentation symbolizes the nation's gratitude for Sgt. Nordyke' s service and the enduring honor owed to Soldiers who never returned home from Korea War. Surrounded by the 7th Infantry Division and loves ones, the ceremony reflects the Army's commitment to stand with the families of the fallen and to preserve their legacy across generations. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)