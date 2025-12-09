7ID Present Order of Bayonet to Nordyke Family

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez 

    7th Infantry Division

    Lakewood, Wash. (Nov.8, 2025) - Lt. Col. Brianna Maier presents the Order of Bayonet to a family member of Sgt. Nordyke during his funeral ceremony at Lakewood Mountain View Cemetery. The presentation honors the courage, resilience, and enduring legacy of Sgt. Nordyke, a medical company Soldier from 31st Infantry Regiment whose service and sacrifice continue to be remembered more than seven decades after the Korea War. The ceremony reflects the commitment of the 7th Infantry Division to recognize the families of fallen and missing Soldiers and to ensure their stories are never forgotten. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)

