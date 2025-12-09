7ID Present Order of Bayonet to Nordyke Family

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lakewood, Wash. (Nov.8, 2025) - Lt. Col. Brianna Maier presents the Order of Bayonet to a family member of Sgt. Nordyke during his funeral ceremony at Lakewood Mountain View Cemetery. The presentation honors the courage, resilience, and enduring legacy of Sgt. Nordyke, a medical company Soldier from 31st Infantry Regiment whose service and sacrifice continue to be remembered more than seven decades after the Korea War. The ceremony reflects the commitment of the 7th Infantry Division to recognize the families of fallen and missing Soldiers and to ensure their stories are never forgotten. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Yesenia Carrero Jimenez)