    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way; work began Oct. 1 [Image 81 of 88]

    U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way; work began Oct. 1

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2025

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                           

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on Dec. 3, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1 and continues. The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 18:35
    Photo ID: 9435086
    VIRIN: 251203-A-OK556-3708
    Resolution: 5179x3054
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way; work began Oct. 1 [Image 88 of 88], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort McCoy
    Garrison Headquarters
    Wisconsin
    construction at Fort McCoy
    World War II-era building

