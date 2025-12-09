U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters building renovation under way; work began Oct. 1

Contractors work on a renovation of the U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy Headquarters on Dec. 3, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works said renovation construction began on Oct. 1 and continues. The contract to complete the renovation was awarded to R.J. Jurowski Construction, headquartered in Whitehall, Wis., for $5.4 million. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.10.2025 18:35
|Photo ID:
|9435086
|VIRIN:
|251203-A-OK556-3708
|Resolution:
|5179x3054
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
