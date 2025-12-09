2025 Joint Command Commodore’s Cup

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251021-N-SS900-1050 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 21, 2025) – A Sailor catches a frisbee during an ultimate frisbee tournament as part of the Joint Command Commodore’s Cup onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 21, 2025. This year, Sailors from Commander, Submarine Squadron 11; Naval Base Point Loma; Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific; Undersea Warfare Development Center; Submarine Training Facility; Surface Combat Systems Training Command; Naval Munition Command Detachment Point Loma; and the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) participated in the Commodore’s Cup. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)