2025 Joint Command Commodore’s Cup

251021-N-SS900-1247 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 21, 2025) – Sailors and staff from Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific participate in an ultimate frisbee tournament as part of the Joint Command Commodore’s Cup onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 21, 2025. This year, Sailors from Commander, Submarine Squadron 11; NIWC Pacific; Naval Base Point Loma; Undersea Warfare Development Center; Submarine Training Facility; Surface Combat Systems Training Command; Naval Munition Command Detachment Point Loma; and the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) participated in the Commodore’s Cup. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)