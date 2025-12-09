Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Joint Command Commodore’s Cup [Image 22 of 30]

    2025 Joint Command Commodore’s Cup

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    251021-N-SS900-1447 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Oct. 21, 2025) – Sailors participate in an ultimate frisbee tournament as part of the Joint Command Commodore’s Cup onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Oct. 21, 2025. This year, Sailors from Commander, Submarine Squadron 11; Naval Base Point Loma; Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific; Undersea Warfare Development Center; Submarine Training Facility; Surface Combat Systems Training Command; Naval Munition Command Detachment Point Loma; and the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) participated in the Commodore’s Cup. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 17:12
    Photo ID: 9434983
    VIRIN: 251021-N-SS900-1447
    Resolution: 5914x3943
    Size: 6.88 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 2025 Joint Command Commodore’s Cup [Image 30 of 30], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    submarine force
    Defensor Pacis
    recreation

