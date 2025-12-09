Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders’ Retirement

251107-N-SS900-1130 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Nov. 7, 2025) – Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11, speaks during a retirement ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Nov. 7, 2025. During the ceremony, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders, from Omaha, Nebraska, retired after 27 years of service. CSS-11 is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)
|11.07.2025
|12.10.2025 16:08
|9434745
|251107-N-SS900-1130
|5337x3558
|3.2 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
