Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders’ Retirement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251107-N-SS900-1487 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Nov. 7, 2025) – Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jordan Tinsley salutes the passing of the flag during a retirement ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Nov. 7, 2025. During the ceremony, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders, from Omaha, Nebraska, retired after 27 years of service. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)