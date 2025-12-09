Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders’ Retirement [Image 7 of 8]

    Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders’ Retirement

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    251107-N-SS900-1487 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Nov. 7, 2025) – Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Jordan Tinsley salutes the passing of the flag during a retirement ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Nov. 7, 2025. During the ceremony, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders, from Omaha, Nebraska, retired after 27 years of service. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 16:08
    Photo ID: 9434744
    VIRIN: 251107-N-SS900-1487
    Resolution: 4896x3264
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders’ Retirement [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defensor Pacis
    ceremony
    submarine
    retirement

