Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders’ Retirement

251107-N-SS900-1584 NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (Nov. 7, 2025) - Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Erik Saunders, from Omaha, Nebraska, speaks during his retirement ceremony onboard Naval Base Point Loma, Nov. 7, 2025. During the ceremony, Saunders retired after 27 years of service. Commander, Submarine Squadron 11, is home to four Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines, capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aaron T. Smith)