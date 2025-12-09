Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 11 [Image 10 of 13]

    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course 26-2: Day 11

    PANAMA

    12.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Cesar Villarreal, a member of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval, pulls security for patrol drills during the Combined Jungle Operations Training Course at Base Aeronaval Cristóbal Colón, Panamá, Dec. 8, 2025. By sharing knowledge and working together, U.S. Southern Command and the Panamanian security institutions are creating opportunities to ensure regional partners can maintain stability as a team and work together in the event of natural disasters, medical catastrophes, or regional challenges. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.10.2025 14:23
    VIRIN: 251208-A-UJ512-1016
    Location: PA
    Panama Canal
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P
    Combined Jungle Operations Training Course

